Mr. Jimmie D. Clark Sr., age 81, formerly of Rome, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
Mr. Clark was born on March 18, 1937, the son of the late James and Luvoid Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Harris Clark. Mr. Clark served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He was also very active in the Gideons and after moving to Valley Head, Alabama, in his church.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmie and Jigie Clark and Thomas and Linda Clark; two grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joan Dowdy.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.