Jimmie Chasteen Noyes Jones died peacefully at her residence in Kennesaw, Georgia on May 5, 2018.
Jimmie was preceded in death by her parents, Olan and Ora Ward Chasteen of Fruithurst, Alabama; her siblings, Jack Chasteen, Jerry Chasteen, Evelyn Chasteen, and Mildred Chasteen McClain; her beloved husband, Jack Jones of Kennesaw; and granddaughter, Candice Noyes of Rome.
She is survived by her sister, Shirley Chasteen McGovern (Tom McGovern) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; sister-in-law Carrie Chasteen (Jack); daughter, Wendy Noyes Formby of Kennesaw; her son, Nicholas Alden Noyes (Nick) of Cave Spring; daughter-in-law, Melody Terry Noyes; grandchildren, Brad Formby and wife, Amie Formby, Jessica Formby, Allison Noyes, Nashlyn Noyes, Norah Noyes, Darrah Baker, and Dennah Barker; and one great grandson, Blaze Bursey.
Jimmie was born on December 24, 1938 in Fruithurst, Alabama. She attended school in Fruithurst, Alabama and shortly afterward moved to Miami, Florida. She began her career with Southern Bell. In a time when many management positions were held by men, Jimmie thrived and quickly was promoted. One of her promotions allowed her to move to Rome, Georgia in 1970. She made many friends while living in Rome and was greatly admired by her coworkers. She met and married Jack Jones. She and Jack made their home in Kennesaw, Georgia. She loved the outdoors and gardening, playing cards with “The Joker Girls,” and cheering for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. She was an avid fan of the Kentucky Derby and enjoyed entertaining and traveling throughout her life. She was an active member of Towne View Church.
The funeral will be held Saturday, May 11, at 1:00 p.m. at Towne View Church in Kennesaw, Georgia. The Rev. Jim Conrad will be officiating the ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Town View Church Flower Fund. All family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Jimmie’s life.