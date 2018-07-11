Mrs. Jewell Lenora Kail, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Kail was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on December 28, 1941, daughter of the late William Dewey Trammell and the late Ethel Pauline Johnson Trammell. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William F. Trammell, and by a sister, Lorena Trammell. She was a member of the New Armuchee Baptist Church, where she was a member of the J.O.Y. Club. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Kail worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell South and AT&T. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Survivors include her husband, Claude Theodore Kail Jr.; two daughters, Diane Armstrong and her husband, Bob, Rome, and Kathy McBurnett and her husband, Tim, Rome; five grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Trammell, Rome, and Randy Trammell, Rome; a sister, Betty Ayers, Rome; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 2 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church with Dr. David Howard officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at New Armuchee Baptist Church on Friday from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Friday at 1:30 p.m. and include Connor Armstrong, Logan McBurnett, Eddie Holsomback, Ricky Mull, Rick Minshew, and Robert Shiflett.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.