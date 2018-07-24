Mrs. Jessie Eloise Johnson, age 97, of Rome, passed away at a local healthcare facility Monday, July 23, 2018.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Rome, Georgia February 5, 1921, the daughter of the late Reuben Gresham and Ruby Matthews Gresham. She was also preceded in death three brothers, Henry Gresham, Elliott Gresham, and Paul Gresham, and two sisters, Frances Loveless and Helen Chandler.
Mrs. Johnson had a special gift for sewing, which she dearly loved doing. She loved embroidery, quilting, and was a wonderful cook. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include one daughter, Alice Elizabeth Walker (Christopher) of Gay, Georgia; one son, Charles R. Johnson (Donna) of Lake Mary, Florida; three grandchildren, Carrie Patten, Jennifer Morgan (Keith), and Sara Tucker (Nick); and five great-grandchildren, John and Brian Patten, Zachery Morgan, Jacob Morgan, and Maxon Sollien.
The family will receive friends in the social hall of Second Avenue United Methodist Church Thursday, July 26, 2018, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will then be held in the sanctuary of Second Avenue United Methodist Church Thursday, July 26, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Millie Kim officiating. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 East Second Avenue SW, Rome, Ga. 30161.
