Jesse “Steve” Floyd Dutton, age 51, of Rome, passed away May 20, 2018.
Mr. Dutton was born June 1, 1966, in Rome, a son of the late Otto Dutton and Opal Dutton. He loved to play his guitar and harmonica and loved to fish. Survivors include his sons, Jesse Dewayne Dutton, Rome; Eric Alexander Trouteaud, Atlanta; daughter, Kacey Nicole Trouteaud, Gadsden, Ala.; grandchildren, Eleanor Brianne Trouteaud, Ashlynn Marion Gladden, Abrianna Nevaeh Dutton, and Harley Stone Dutton; siblings, Donna Sue Barker, Rome; Hazel Dutton Helton, Armuchee; Victor Earl Dutton, Thomas Edward Dutton, Lafayette; Billy Hansel Dutton, Armuchee; Bill Keith Dutton, Rome; survivors also include brothers and sisters-in-law with many nieces and nephews that love their Uncle Steve.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018,at the public boat ramp.