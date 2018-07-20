Jerry William Acrey Sr., age 74, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018, after an extended illness at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at 4 p.m. at Oaknoll Chapel with the Rev. Bert Brooks and the Reverend Terry Addis officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service time.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve Mr. Acrey’s family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.