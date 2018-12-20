Mr. Jerry Wesley Norton, age 75, of Cave Spring, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Norton was born in Rome, Georgia, on January 5, 1943, son of the late Jessie Roscoe Norton and the late Marian Smith Norton Covert. He was a veteran of the Untied States Navy and was of Baptist faith. Prior to retirement, Jerry was associated as a laborer with the Union and worked at Plant Bowen. He was an avid fisherman, lover of old and new western movies, and a huge Georgia Bulldogs football fan.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Norton was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Ann Simmons, and by his stepfather, Jack Covert.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim Norton Rhodes, and her husband, Jimmy, Rome; two grandchildren, Devin Rhodes and Makensie Rhodes, both of Rome; a special niece, Kim Green, Cave Spring; several other nieces and nephews also survive.
Mr. Norton will be cremated and the family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, December 22, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please contact the family in regard to memorial donations.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.