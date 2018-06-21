Mr. Jerry Thomas Childers, age 77, of Rome, passed away at a local healthcare facility on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Mr. Childers was born in Floyd County on April 23, 1941, the son of the late Claude Edward Childers and Vassie Cagle Childers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Nancy Bing Childers, of Rome; daughter, Christy Childers, of Rome; two sisters, Margaret Bozeman, of Dallas, Ga., and Juanita Mull (Charles), of Rome; and one brother, Buddy Childers (Martha), of Rome.
Those serving as pallbearers are Mark Childers, Pat Moss, Grant Moss, Grayson Moss, Chuck Mull, and Gary Pace.
Services will be held Saturday June 23, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s Funeral Home with Rick Mills and the Rev. Jason Stockton officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Cemetery.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.