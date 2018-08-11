Mr. Jerry Shelton Smith, 79, of Cave Spring, died Friday afternoon in a Rome hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Smith was born in Garfield, Georgia, on September 19, 1939, a son of the late Hoyt Smith Sr. and the late Gladys McGee Smith. Mr. Smith and his family moved to Cave Spring in 1965. He was self-employed as a carpenter.
He was married to the former Carolyn McKhen on June 20, 1958 and was preceded in death by her January 3, 2014. Besides his wife and parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by three brothers, Hoyt Smith Jr., Carlton Smith, and Donald Smith, and by one sister, Mrs. Betty Hooker.
Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Glenn Smith and his wife, Dianne, of Cave Spring, and by three grandchildren. Two sisters, Mrs. Elaine Gillard of Nicholls, Ga., and Mrs. Hazel Kirby of Garfield, Georgia, also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Smith will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.