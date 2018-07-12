Mr. Jerry Lee Fowler, age 42, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Emory Hospital following an extended illness.
Mr. Fowler was born on June 23, 1976 in Cave Spring, Ga., son of the late William “Bill” Henry Fowler and the late Fannie Lee Robinson Fowler. Prior to medical retirement from Josh Robert’s Trucking, he was associated with several transportation companies as a truck driver for over 20 years. Jerry is remembered as an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and devoted dirt track racer who loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Fowler.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Lisa Miller Fowler, Rome; daughter, Kelsey Fowler, Rome; two stepchildren, Keith Miller, Rome, and Christy Sweet (Brandon), LaFayette; four grandchildren, Mac Miller, Gus Miller, Colton Sweet, and Bryson Sweet; brother, Gary Fowler, Stone Mountain; sister, Sheila Penny (Hank), Rome.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Don Jenkins officiating.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.