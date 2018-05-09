Jerry Lee Dover, 77, of Riceville, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis T. Dover and Annie Stubblefield Dover, a daughter, Regina Allen, and sister, Mary Dover Humphreys.
Jerry was originally from Ringgold, Ga., where he owned and passionately operated Dogwood Valley Farms. He received his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Georgia and MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Jerry held the title of Professional Engineer. He was avid about education and was an adjunct instructor of business courses at Tennessee Wesleyan University, as well as a Dale Carnegie instructor. He recently retired after 28 years as the Electric Operations Manager for the City of Oak Ridge.
Jerry was a member of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Peggy Dover; sons, Russell (Amy) Dover of Ooltewah and Dallas (Jenny) Dover of Nolensville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jackson of Rochelle, Ga.; a great grandson due in September; and a son-in-law, Jim Allen of Athens.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. David Graybeal officiating. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
The family would like to thank the ICU nurses at Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland and Hospice of Chattanooga for their kindness, care and compassion.
If you are unable to attend this service or visitation you may sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Jerry Lee Dover.