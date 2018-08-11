Mr. Jerry Lavonne Bunch, age 76, of Rome, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Bunch was born in Rome, Ga. on December 17, 1941, son of the late Berum and Clora Ledford Bunch. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Garner Bunch. Mr. Bunch was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Florida Tile for over 23 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, the former Nancy Ann Beverly, to whom he was married on June 23, 1989; three daughters, Alisa Mullinax (Bobby), Rockmart, Jeania Roberson (Tim), Rome, and Sharon Baker, Kingston; two sons, Dale Gentry, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Billy Bunch, Kingston; a sister, Glenda Ollis, Rome; five grandchildren, one great grandchild, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Glenn Clonts will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Sunday from 2 until 5 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Monday and include Bobby Mullinax, Jimmy Brownlow, Daniel Carney, Joe Wofford, David Garrett, and Benny Smith.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.