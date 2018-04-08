Jere Dennis Hicks, age 86, of the Armuchee Community, passed away Friday, April 6, 2018. He was born on February 9, 1932 in Armuchee to the late Grady L. Hicks and Burnie Rowan Hicks. Jere served three years in the U.S. Army as a medic and was an 18 year old Korean War veteran, where he earned a Purple Heart, the Korean Service Medal, Occupation Medal (Japan), Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Medical Badge, and U.N. Service Medal. Following his service with the U.S. Army, Jere enlisted for nine years with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned the Good Conduct Medal and served with the Construction Battalion. On December 30, 1955, he married the love of his life, Dora E. Middleton Hicks, at the Second Baptist Church in LaFayette, Georgia. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Summerville and was a member of the Military Order of Purple Heart, Rome Chapter 525. Jere loved watching the Atlanta Braves and old westerns while sitting in his Amish rocking chair.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John L., Leonard, Winford, Rowan, and Sherman Hicks.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dora Hicks; daughter, Susan (John) Miller; grandchildren, Erica Ray and Brad and Hannah Ray; great-grandchild, Sophia Ray; sisters-in-law, Cleo Asher, Ellen Clark, Tommie Hicks, and Lois Hicks; brother-in-law, Dewey Lee Middleton; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, April 9, 2018, in the Wilbanks Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Bryant officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette City Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Alex Griffin, Alex Mejia, Lee Clark, Allen Middleton Jr., Casey Liles, and Jesse Scott.
Family will receive friends Sunday from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.