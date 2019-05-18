Mrs. Jennie Marie Robinson Forsyth, age 80 of Rockmart passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born May 8, 1939 in Rockmart, daughter of the late C.O. "Mutt" Robinson and the late Lula Mae Cash Robinson. She worked in the insurance and real estate family business for over 40 years and a member of Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church. Mrs. Forsyth was a great cook and enjoyed her flowers. She loved the Lord and her Church, but her greatest love was her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Robinson and Rev. Carl Robinson and Rev. Donald "Bo" Robinson. Survivors include her husband, Dan Forsyth of Rockmart to whom she was married August 21, 1960; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Debbie Forsyth, Gary "Red" and Missy Forsyth and Lee and Tammy Forsyth all of Rockmart; three brothers, Dell Robinson of Taylorsville and Ronnie Robinson and Rev. Dean Robinson both of Cashtown; five grandchildren, Matt (Candice) Forsyth, Tyler Forsyth, Brittany Forsyth, Emily Forsyth and Emerson Forsyth; and four great-grandchildren, Judson Forsyth, Jhett Brantley, Tate Forsyth and Ace Forsyth. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11am in Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church with her pastor, Rev. Charles Garrett and her nephew, Rev. Greg Robinson officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with her brother, Rev. Dean Robinson officiating. Pallbearers will be: Jon Forsyth, Gary "Red" Forsyth, Lee Forsyth, Matt Forsyth, Tyler Forsyth and Randy Robinson. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Visit www.freemanharrisfunerals.com to sign the online guestbook. Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of the services for Mrs. Marie Forsyth.