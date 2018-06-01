Jeffrey Lee Cavaness, 60, passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018. He was born on September 8, 1957 in Trenton, Tennessee. He graduated from Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee and obtained both undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He married Jane Williamson Finley of Rome on August 8, 1992, and welcomed a son, Adam Jeffrey Cavaness, on August 2, 1999. Prior to retiring, he was a guidance counselor at Rome High School and Unity Christian School. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Rome, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, and writing and directing a theatrical production. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joyce Alford Wilson and Billy Cavaness.
A memorial service for Jeff will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Georgia Transplant Foundation.