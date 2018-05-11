Mrs. Jeanette Stephens, age 87, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Stephens. Jeanette is survived by her son, Phil Stephens, his wife, Nancy Stephens, and their children, Emily Stephens and Amanda Stephens.
Jeanette Stephens was a devout wife, doting mother, and gave her heart and soul to her two grandchildren. She was a founding member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and was actively employed until retirement at age 85.
She loved with her whole heart.
John 14: 1-4.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 12, 2018, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.at Daniel’s Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Trey Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd Memorial Gardens. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories and post tributes.
