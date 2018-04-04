Mrs. Jeanette Smith Adcock, age 84, of Lindale, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018,at Snow Springs Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Snow Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m.until the funeral hour on Friday at Snow Springs Baptist Church, 221 Old Highway 140, Adairsville, GA 30103.
A complete obituary will follow inFriday'sedition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.