Mrs. Jeanette Smith Adcock, age 84, of Lindale, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Adcock was born January 8, 1934 in Bartow County, a daughter of the late Carl Smith and Lula Camp Smith. She was a member of Snow Springs Baptist Church, and retired from Rome Manufacturing Company after 32 years of service. Mrs. Adcock was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Julian Adcock.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Adcock, and her husband, Tony Stansell, Lindale; son, Michael Adcock, Lindale; brother, Billy Smith, Adairsville; sister, Evelyn (Chuck) Touchstone, Adairsville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018, at Snow Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Clinton Carver and Doug Mattox officiating. Interment will follow in Snow Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour on Friday at Snow Springs Baptist Church, 61 Snow Springs Church Road, Adairsville, Ga. 30103.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. on Friday: Chuck Touchstone, Todd Stansell, Dylan Harmon, William Smith, Travis Smith, and Theron Goggins.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.