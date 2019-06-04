Jean Margaret Peña

Mrs. Jean Peña, age 91, of Rome, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home on her birthday.
Mrs. Peña was born in Yonkers, New York, on June 2, 1928, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Horrigan.
She was a former employee of General Electric in Pittsfield, Mass., where she met the love of her life, Mr. Ciro Fernando Peña. From Pittsfield, Mass., Ciro was transferred to Rome, Ga., where they made their home of over 65 years with their two sons, eldest, Ciro Thomas Peña, and John David Peña.
Jean was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rome, and of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to read, shop, travel, and dance.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, John Horrigan, of New York City, and her son, John David Peña, of Rome, Ga. Survivors include her husband, Ciro F. Peña; son, Ciro Thomas Peña; niece, Judy Lujan, and life-long partner, Shannon Rose.
A Mass will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A reception will follow to greet the family in the parish hall of the church following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Catholic School, or to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Rome, Ga.
Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.