Mrs. Jean King Copeland, age 77, of Rome, passed away January 23, 2019, at a local hospital.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Derek Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
