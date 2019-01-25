Mrs. Jean King Copeland, age 77, of Rome, passed away January 23, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Copeland was born September 24, 1941, in Walker County, Alabama, a daughter of the late Cecil William King and Lura Gertrude Deason. Mrs. Copeland was retired from Northwest Georgia Credit Union as head teller for over 20 years. She was an amazing woman who loved her family and her dog, Sadie. Mrs. Copeland loved the Atlanta and Rome Braves and going to flea markets.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Copeland; daughter and son-in-law, Susanne and Bil Clanton, Rome; grandchild, Gage Clanton; brother, Cecil "Bo" (Jane) Clanton, Crane Hill, Ala.; sisters, Sarah (J.R.) Sides, Carbon Hill, Ala.; Della (Johnny) Martin, Dora, Ala.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Derek Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mrs. Copeland arrangements.