Jean F. Johnson, age 90, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Redmond Regional Hospital.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Albany, Georgia, on November 18, 1927, daughter of the late Jerre Willis Feagin Sr. and the late Frances Whiteside Feagin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles R. Johnson Sr., on September 17, 1998, and by her sister, Frances Feagin, on March 14, 2012.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Kathie Johnson of Rome and Rick and Betty Johnson of Ithaca, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Samantha Johnson of Hawaii; a brother, Jerre W. Feagin Jr. of Fort Collins, Colorado; a niece, Jennifer Powell, and a nephew, Jonathan Feagin, and four great-nephews.
Mrs. Johnson was a 1949 graduate of Mercer University and was a first-grade teacher at Garden Lakes Elementary School for 29 years, 1959- 1988. She was a long time member, since 1958, of Rome First United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Robert Brown and Mrs. Johnson’s brother, the Reverend Jerre W. Feagin, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. at Oaknoll Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161.
Miller and Richards Oaknoll Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services are honored to serve Mrs. Johnson’s family. Please visit www.oaknollchapel.com to share your memories or leave a condolence message.