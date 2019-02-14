Jason Walter Graves, age 41, of Rome, passed away February 12, 2019, in a local hospital.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Dykes Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service hour at Dykes Creek Baptist Church, 46 Dykes Creek Church Road, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of arrangements.