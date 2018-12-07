Mr. Jason Thomas Culberson, age 46, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, in a local hospital.
He was born May 2, 1972, in Rome. He was a graduate of Model High School, class of 1991. He was self-employed in the construction industry. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Connie Culberson.
Jason loved his family with his whole heart and is survived by his father, Jerry Culberson (Jackie); his mother, Jackie Horton (Gary); his children, Morgan Culberson, Alyssa Culberson, and Kolby Clark; sisters, Jennifer Culberson (Chippy) and Kim Edgeworth (Michael); brothers, Jeremy Culberson (Kimi) and Bryant Culberson (Krista); stepbrothers, Kiley Smith and Jordan Bagwell; lots of special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jason will be cremated in accordance with his wishes. The family will hold a memorial service on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Freewill Baptist Church.
