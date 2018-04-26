Mr. Jason Leroy Minter, age 36, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at a local hospital.
Jason was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 15, 1981, son of Tammy Leroy Minter and Sandra Elaine Allen Boatfield. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Horace Allen, Clifford Minter, and Geneva Minter. Jason was of the Baptist faith and was a self-employed mechanic. He loved dirt track racing and raced several places in North Georgia.
Survivors include his parents, Leroy & Regina Minter, Cedartown, and Sandra & Neal Boatfield, Rome; four children, Bryana Minter, Levi Minter, Jesse Minter, and Dalton Minter; five siblings, Rebecca White, Cedartown, Tammy Minter, Lindale, Jacob Minter, Edwards, Calif., Cody Nix, Rome, and Brook Mendoza, Kilpatrick, Ala.; three stepsisters, Tiffany Gladney, Sara Boatfield, and Amy Boatfield; grandmother, Mozelle Allen; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Doyle Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Minter and the Rev. Scotty Rampley officiating and James Minter delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in New Bethel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and include: Active: Jacob Minter, Cody Nix, Cody Minter, Bo Minter, Bobby Minter, and Rod Redden. Honorary: Danny Minter and Joe Minter.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.