Mr. Jason Edward Manning, age 45, of Manning Drive, Plainville, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mr. Manning was born in Floyd County, Georgia, March 27, 1973, son of Eddie Cleveland Manning and the late Betty Jane West Manning. He was a member of Meadowdale Baptist Church in Calhoun. Jason was a graduate of Shorter College where he received a degree in psychology; his true passion was helping others who were at a disadvantage. He was an avid reader and enjoyed music. He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Menissa Manning; grandparents, G.C. and Edna Manning and Carl and Juanita West.
Survivors include his father, Eddie Manning of Plainville; sister and brother-in-law, Celena and Richard Miller of Plainville; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Alicia Manning of Walker, MI; nieces and nephews, Cambria, Jacob, Justus, Leah, and Danielle; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Baird officiating.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.
R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Jason Edward Manning.