Janice Kay Barnes Churchill, age 57, of Rome, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Micah Gilespie and Tracy Dowdy officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.