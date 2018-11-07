Janice Deliah Overton, 68, of Roanoke, Ala., was ushered into the arms of Jesus Monday, November 5, 2018, from Tanner Health System in Carrollton, Ga.
Mrs. Overton was born September 14, 1950, in Rome, Ga., to the late George Richard Lindsey and Dealie Belle Smith Lindsey. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church and retired from Harrell's Cleaners. Mrs. Overton was a God-fearing woman who loved her church, her family, traveling, and the outdoors. She showed God's love by taking care of the sick and helping anyone in need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jonathon Lamar Hammonds, and a brother, Cliff Lindsey.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Stan Overton; daughters, Kattie Melisa McLeod, Rebecca Morrison (Mike), Janet Gore (Mike); sons, Wiley Hammonds Jr. (Linda Tomlin), James Overton (Tina), and David Overton (Cassie); siblings, Jimmy Lindsey, Elaine Jenkins, Dewayne Lindsey, Linda Garrett, Pat Timms, and Jack Lindsey; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in the Chapel of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary with the Rev. Doug Morris and the Rev. Terry Wood officiating. Burial will follow in New Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Franklin, Ga.
