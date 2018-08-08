Jane Kay Lyon, 87, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018. Jane was born July 4, 1931 in Syracuse, N.Y., daughter of the late Kenneth and Virginia Downes Battelle. She was a 1948 graduate of Central High School in Syracuse, N.Y. She and Karl Victor Lyon moved to Rome, Ga. in 1969 to open their own business after working for General Electric and Bristol Labs.
Her heart to serve others poured into all walks of her life. In her professional working career, she served as Director of the Rebecca Blaylock Child Development Center for 36 years, working with families and children to provide a strong foundation and love for learning. She became a foster parent after learning that a sibling group in her daycare center would be separated. She saw a need to provide them a home where they would be together. She was a Realtor with Toles, Temple & Wright, receiving many awards for sales volume and service. Her favorite part of real estate was the friendships and bonds she developed with her clients. Her servant’s heart shined bright when it came to her children’s activities; she loved serving as president among other positions with the Darlington Parent Teacher Association Board. She volunteered with the Pink Lady Auxiliary at Floyd Medical Center, Clean Community, as Lector and Youth Group Leader at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and was a board member of the Georgia Title XX Child Care Association.
Left to honor and remember her undying love are Jane’s children: her daughter, Paula Kay Lyon Womack (Joey) of Cartersville, and son, Marcus Downes Lyon (Mary Grace) of Tuscaloosa. She is survived by the grandchildren she so dearly cherished: Anna Catherine and Joseph Womack; Neely, Sadie, and Maggie Lyon; Erik, Kire, Renee, Joshua, and Salvatore Fichera; Christy Atlas and Kelly Orr Koski; and 15 great grandchildren, along with Edith and Jeremiah Curley. She leaves behind the love of her sister, Joan (Bob) Conine of Syracuse, N.Y., and brothers-in-law, Hartley Johnson of Marston Mills, Mass. and William Stewart of Brewerton, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Anthony Fichera, in 2013; her sisters, Shirley Stewart and Lynne Johnson; and her brother, Kenneth Battelle Jr.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Juan Anzora officiating. All are welcome to a celebration of life reception that will be held immediately after the Mass in the Fellowship Hall. A Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Building Fund at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 850 Douthit Ferry Road, Cartersville, Ga.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.