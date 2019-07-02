Jane Holsonback Mathis, 65, of Rome, died suddenly at her residence Monday, July 1, 2019.
Jane was born prematurely on February 8, 1954, to a young couple named Arvin E. Holsonback and Idelle Milam Holsonback. She was so tiny and fragile that her first crib was a dresser drawer and she had to be cleaned with a cotton swab.
She had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at an early age at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, where she continued to be an active member. Jane was a member of the choir, Young Women's Auxiliary, and her lifelong love for children which prompted her to be active in all phases of children's ministry.
She was a 1972 graduate of Armuchee High School and was employed by State Mutual Insurance, Floyd County Schools as a paraprofessional, and the Calvary Baptist Preschool program. Jane had a love for and a gift of serving people.
Survivors include her parents and husband, Howard Mathis, to whom she was married October 3, 1981, all of Rome; daughter and love of her life, Laura Renae Mathis, of Trion; sister, Diane Green, of Rosedale; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue, with the Reverends Mac McCurry, Clyde Hampton, and Horace Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, who is serving the family of Jane Holsonback Mathis.