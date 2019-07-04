Jane Betts Higgins, age 97, died Monday, July 1, 2019. She was a resident of Parc at Duluth in Duluth, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Whatley Higgins Sr., her son, Ernest Whatley Higgins Jr., and her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Carl Betts.
She is survived by son, Carl Betts Higgins, daughter, Elizabeth Higgins Daniel, one sister, Anne Betts Coxhead, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Old Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where she was a member. Pastor Alan Johnson will officiate. A reception will follow the memorial service at the church.
Those desiring may send memorial gifts to Old Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 1756 Old Peachtree Road, Duluth, GA 30097. Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Columbus, Ga.