James William Lupo III

Our beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, James William “Bill” Lupo III, age 65, passed away suddenly on Monday, March, 26, 2018, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
He was born April 23, 1952 in Rome, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Paula Lupo, of Jackson, Mo.; his sister, Jacqueline Lupo; his brother, Thompson “Tommy” Hiles III and his wife, Tina; son, James W. Lupo IV; daughters, Claire Lupo (Evan) Stawnycy; Rebecca (Nick) Lohman, and Cassandra Jump; his grandchildren, Dalton, Chase, and Ryder Lohman, Kimberly LeCroy, Daniel and Brien Stringer, and Mary Allice “Mallie” Lupo; a great-granddaughter, Bailey Doss; and a nephew, Thompson “Tom” Hiles IV.
He was preceded in death by his father, James William Lupo II, his mother, Mary Louise Brunson Lupo Hiles, and his stepfather, Thompson Hiles Jr.
Bill loved the beauty of nature and especially the North Georgia Mountains.
In accordance with his wishes there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford and Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Bill’s honor to the Nature Conservancy at their web site, nature.org.
