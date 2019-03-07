Mr. James Ware Kirkland, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Kirkland was born in Ashford, Alabama, on February 19, 1938, son of the late Houston Kirkland and the late Mary Hand Middleton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Addison Kirkland, on February 5, 2002, by a daughter-in-law, Misti Kirkland, and by a brother, Ross Thomas.
Mr. Kirkland was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and was a member of Desoto Park Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked at Rome Tool and Die. Mr. Kirkland loved sports and was an avid golfer and bowler. He was a member of the Professional Bowler's Association and the Rome Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Lambert (Jamey), Rome; a son, David Kirkland, Rome; three grandchildren, Devyn Ann Braden, Katie Lambert Smith (Cody), and Timothy Blake Puckett (Kelsey); great granddaughter, Kensington Brooke Smith, who is due in April; two brothers, Wayne Kirkland (Evelyn), Marietta, and Ray Thomas, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Charles Higgins and Bobby Johnson; special cousins, Edna & Gene Hilliard; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Chris Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.