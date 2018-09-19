James Thomas "Jamie" Hughes, age 14, of Rome, passed away at his residence Monday evening, September 17, 2018, following a lengthy illness.
Jamie was born in Rome, Ga., on October 9, 2003, son of the former Christine Riley and Thomas Patrick Hughes. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School and was a communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Jamie was an avid soccer player and was a member of the Y.M.C.A. Arsenal Soccer Team. He loved playing the guitar and was passionate about his animals.
Survivors include his mother, Christine Riley "Chrissy" Hughes, Rome; his father, Thomas Patrick "Tom" Hughes, Rome; a sister, Shannon Hughes, Rome; a brother, Conor Hughes, Rome; his maternal grandparents, Jim and Susie Riley, Dallas, Texas; his paternal grandparents, Tom and Sheila Hughes, Marco Island, Fla.; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday, September 20, 2018, from 3 until 7 p.m. A Biblical wake will follow at 7 p.m. led by Father Valery Akoh, Parochial Vicar.
The funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Father Rafael Carballo, Pastor, will be the Celebrant with Father Valery Akoh as Homilist.
A reception will follow in the Parish Social Hall immediately following the funeral Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jamie Hughes Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Mary's Catholic School, Attn: Christa Jackson, 401 E. Seventh Street, Rome, Ga., 30161.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.