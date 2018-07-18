Mr. James Stanley Wright, 70, of Cave Spring, died Tuesday morning in a Rome hospital following a sudden attack suffered earlier at his residence.
Mr. Wright was born December 15, 1947 in Cedartown, Georgia, a son of the late James Louis Wright and the late Mary Magdalene Hicks Wright. He was a graduate of the Cave Spring High School, studied mechanical engineering at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation in Warm Springs, and earned a degree in business/computer programming from Floyd College (Georgia Highlands). Mr. Wright was a senior draftsman with the General Electric Plant in Rome for a number of years, and then was associated with the Meggitt Polymers and Composites (a.k.a. Engineered Fabrics Corporation) in Rockmart as a job cost estimator prior to his retirement in 2010. Mr. Wright had attended the First Baptist Church of Cave Spring.
Mr. Wright is survived by one brother, Hugh Thomas Wright, and his wife, Yvonne, and by two sisters, Mrs. Mary Richie and her husband, Don, and Ms. Kathy White, all of Cave Spring. Two nieces, Kelly Wright and Stephana Miller, two nephews, Stoney Wright and James White, and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Wright will be held Friday afternoon, July 20, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with Dr. Robin Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Stoney Wright, James White, Don Richie, Hugh Thomas Wright, Mac Abbott, and Buster Wade.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
