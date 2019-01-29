Mr. James Robert "Bobby" Mashburn, age 78, of 3000 Celebration Village Blvd., Cumming, Georgia, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 24, 2019, after a long battle with mitochondrial myopathy.
He was born on February 4, 1940, to the late
James H. Mashburn and Lula Baker Mashburn. His grandmother, Ola Scoggins, raised him and his younger brother, Ronald Douglas Mashburn, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynn Stillwell Mashburn; his son, Kenneth Robert Mashburn, and grandsons Jack and Charlie, of Cumming; and his daughter, Judy Mashburn Morris (Curt), granddaughter, Hailey, and grandson, Parker, of Marietta.
Bobby was a 1959 graduate of East Rome High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart. He was an active member of both the varsity football team and the track team, where he set numerous school records. After graduation, he started his career in the corrugated box industry with Inland Container Corporation in Rome, Georgia. He finished his career at Weyerhauser Company in Griffin, Ga., where he was continually one of the top salesmen in the nation! While living in Columbia, S.C., he officiated both high school and pop warner football, as well as coaching little league baseball. Additionally, he and his wife were head of the youth group (EYC) at Saint Michaels and All Angels Church. During that period, the EYC thrived under their leadership. Before the disease took over his body, one of the great joys in his life was golf. His home course was at the Polo Fields CC, where he and his wife lived for 31 years. He was a loving and devoted husband, an amazing dad and granddad, and he loved his Georgia Bulldogs!
The celebration of Bobby's life will be Saturday, February 2, at 12:30 p.m. The service will be held at McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia. The family will be receiving guests from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF) at www.umdf.org.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Ga., 30040, 770-886-9899.