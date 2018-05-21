Mr. James Malcolm Hunter, age 77, of Cave Spring, passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Hunter was born in Bartow County, Georgia on January 12, 1941, son of the late Foster Hunter and the late Ida Burgess Hunter. He was also preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. Mr. Hunter was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Prior to retirement, he worked for 40 years for Inland-Rome. Mr. Hunter was a faithful member of the Armuchee Church of God.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Jeanette Long Hunter, to whom he was married on October 26, 1968; a son, Nathaniel Hunter and his wife, Emily, Piedmont, Ala.; a grandson, Joel Hunter, Piedmont; a sister, Ida Belle Rowell and her husband, Jimmy, Norcross; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Charles Izell and the Rev. Allen Melton officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Matthew Yakely, Ted Acker, Johnny Wayne Hanks, Steve Long, Keith Long and Charles Sizemore.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.