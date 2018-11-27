James L. "Papa Jim" Tolbert, a 60, a resident of Chief Vann Drive, passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, 2018. Papa Jim was born on May 28, 1931, in Rome, Ga., to the late James Allen and Odessa Tolbert. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bailey Tolbert. He is survived by his sons, Mike, and wife, Susan Tolbert, Mark, and wife, Lisa Tolbert; and two grandchildren, Morgan and Lauren.
Papa Jim graduated from Rome High School in 1949. He joined the Marine Corps and married his high school sweetheart, Betty Bailey. Papa Jim had three primary jobs in his lifetime: the Marines, his family and Southern Bell/Bell South/AT&T. He retired from Bell South as a toll test board technician after 40 years. Papa Jim was a loving and devoted husband that cared for his wife for many years. He also loved his sons dearly as he changed his work schedule so that he could get off work at 4 p.m. to watch his boys practice football at West Rome High School. He was a dedicated fan of the West Rome Chieftains for many years. Papa Jim was also known for his fabulous pancakes, his love of walking, cycling, rowing, and watching the Berry College Eagle webcam.
A graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Pineo officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to the Berry College Eagle cam (berry.edu) or Berry College Advancement Office (Berry College Eagles), P.O. Box 490069, Mount Berry, Ga., 30149, or a charity of your choice.
Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.