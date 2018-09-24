Mr. James Harry Kelly, age 83, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018, in Rome, Georgia.
Mr. Kelly was born on July 4, 1935, the son of the late Jewel Henry Kelly and Lillian Harris Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Lachman Kelly.
Mr. Kelly served his country proudly in the Army Reserve. Throughout his life Mr. Kelly was very active in a variety of church activities, and was especially known for his singing in the choir and evangelistic visitation.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Alan Hix, Susan and Peter Sims, and Katie and Jeffery Woodring; three grandchildren, James Daniel Kelly, Kelly Noelle Farmer, and Jeffery Jacob Woodring; and two great grandchildren, Mollee Danielle Kelly and Charles Jackson Kelly.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, September 25, 2018, at Daniel's Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A service will be held Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Thomas B. Griffin Chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home with George Nix, the Rev. David Henderson, and the Rev. Charles Lively officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, 1070 E. Main St., Canton, Georgia, 30114.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.