Mr. James Harry Battle, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his residence.
Survivors include a son, Dallas Battle, and his wife, Sherry, Armuchee; a sister, Sarah Hardin, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jeremy Battle, and his wife, Dana, Summerville, Matt Battle, and his wife, Stephanie, Armuchee, Audrey Battle, and her fiancé, Brett Capo, Pembroke Pines, Fla., Dana Kelley, and her husband Jake, Cedartown, and Thomas Abrams, Atlanta; six great grandchildren, Kinsey, Bailey, and Briley Battle, all of Summerville, Mary Battle, Armuchee, Rett and Jo-Jo Kelley, Cedartown; several nieces and nephews; special friends and caregivers, David Ledbetter, Walt Butler, Teresa Thompson, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Johnston, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Bedford, Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Bandy, Mr. & Mrs. Merle Thurston, Mr. & Mrs. Marshall Greene, Barbara Penson, Diane Williams, Dr. Kelly Culbertson, Dr. Melissa Dillmon, and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.
Graveside and interment services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Morning View Cemetery. The Rev. Carl Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be presented by the Georgia National Guard and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to departing for the service. At other hours the family may be contacted at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Tony Warren Cancer Center, 255 W. Fifth Street, Rome, GA 30165.
