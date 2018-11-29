Mr. James Harold Shaw Sr., age 87, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mr. Shaw was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on September 26, 1931, son of the late Prince Shaw and the late Clara Lanham Shaw. He was also preceded in death by five sisters, Beatrice, Louise, Annie Beth, Evelyn, and Marjorie.
Mr. Shaw was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Shaw worked for a number of years for Celanese Fibers until its closing and then retired from Bekaert Steel Wire. He enjoyed music and singing and was a member of the Georgia Mountain Music Club.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Wright Shaw; six children, Cindy Dickey (Brad), Rock Hill, S.C.; Debbie Tucker (G.C.), Rome; Vickie Robertson, Rome; James H. Shaw Jr. (Tammy), Summerville; Kandy Mull, Rome; and Kim Binkley (Dale), Rome; 14 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many special friends at Winthrop Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Billy Goolesby and the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 6 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include Dale Binkley, Paul Mull, Nick Brannon, Josh Reynolds, Steven Dickey, Terry Ashmore, and Nick Trammell.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.