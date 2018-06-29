Mr. James Gayden “Jim” Parnell, age 86, of Rome, passed away Thursday evening, June 28, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Parnell was born in West Columbia, S.C. on May 18, 1932, son of the late James Sarah Parnell and the late Beulah Mae Gayden Parnell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lemming Parnell, in 2017, and by a brother, Murray William Parnell. Mr. Parnell received his Bachelor’s Degree from Clemson University. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Sales Engineer with Oakite Products. He was a member of the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A.M., the New Life Group with Alcoholics Anonymous, and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Kathleen Vincent (Michael), Trussville, Ala., and Judy Harrison (Steve), Rome; three grandchildren, Olivia Kathleen Vincent, Trussville, Ala., Mary Kathryn Pitner (Matt), Alpharetta, and Elliott Harrison (Kelly), Cartersville; two great granddaughters, Emma Gray Pitner and Charlotte Elliott Pitner, Alpharetta; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jack Karch and Dr. Larry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A.M. in charge of graveside rites.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include Michael Vincent, Steve Harrison, Larry Lemming, Matt Pitner, Elliott Harrison, Dennis Lemming, Gary Stiles, and Jerry Spradley.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.