Mr. James Elijah Porter, age 61, of Rome, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at an Atlanta hospital.
Services for Mr. James Elijah Porter will be held Friday, May 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave. SW, Rome, Georgia, with the Reverend Robert Carson Presiding. Mr. Porter will repose from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at the Floyd Memory Gardens, 895 Cartersville Hwy SE, Rome, Georgia.
There will be a wake on Thursday, May 17, 2018, from 7-8 p.m. at Wright Memorial Mortuary Chapel, 814 South Broad St., Rome, Georgia.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of arrangements.