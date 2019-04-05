James Edward Hudgins Jr., age 71, of Cedar Bluff, Ala., passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in a Rome hospital.
Jimmy was born November 14, 1947, in Fort Bragg, N.C., the son of the late James Edward Hudgins Sr. and Josephine Duggan Hudgins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Jo Ann Hyatt Hudgins, and a sister, Evelyn Hudgins McCain.
Survivors include his daughters, Kristi Swicegood, Acworth; Suzanne Cochran, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; grandchildren, Justin Norton and Savannah Norton; brothers, Jody (Lisa) Hudgins, Sarasota, Fla.; John (Patti) Hudgins, New York; brother-in-law, Ed McCain, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; sisters, Becky (Rick) Rudolph, New York, and Cathy (Bob) Zerrenner, Va.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Hudgins will be cremated and there will be no services.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165, has charge of arrangements.