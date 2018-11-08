Mr. James Edgar Selman, age 63, of Rome, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Selman was born in Rome, Ga., on October 8, 1955, son of James Edward Selman and the late Billie Faye Ballard Selman. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the United States Coast Guard and served during the Vietnam era. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed handy man. He was of the Baptist faith and was an avid Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Laura Selman and Mary Beth Graham, both of Adairsville; a son, James Aaron Selman, Rome; his father, James Edward Selman, Naples, Fla.; a brother, David Hilliard Selman; seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Ken Oates will officiate with the American Legion Post 5 Honor Guard extending military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.