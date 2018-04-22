Mr. James David Isham, age 93, of Rome, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 21, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mr. Isham was born in Rome, Ga. on October 1, 1924, son of the late James Eton Isham and the late Bertha Mae Godfrey Isham. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Stella Ruth Drummond Isham, by a sister, Laura Suits, and by two brothers, Charles and Fred Isham. Mr. Isham was a veteran of the United States Army and served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for a number of years with Fairbanks here in Rome. He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Gail Isham Middleton, and her husband, Mickey, Silver Creek; a son, Daryl Isham, and his wife, Dorothy, Chattanooga, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Missy Burks, and her husband, Barrett, Ooltewah, Tenn.; Derek Isham, and his wife, Traci, Temple, Ga.; Clay Middleton, and his wife Amanda, Silver Creek; and Kayla Tant, and her husband, Grady, Lindale; nine great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with his grandson, Derek Isham, officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.
Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.