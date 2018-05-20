James Daniel Grogan

Mr. James Daniel “Danny” Grogan, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018, in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Grogan was born in Floyd County on August 4, 1934, son of the late James Floyd Grogan and the late Annie Pearl Tillery Grogan. He was a retired employee of Camp Oil Company for 25 years as a maintenance supervisor and later became an employee of Floyd Medical Center in the maintenance department, serving there for 10 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War, and was a member of Spring Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Dill Grogan in 2015, by a son, James Ray Grogan, and by 2 granddaughters, Heather Abernathy and Whitney Grogan.
Survivors include a daughter, Karen Elizabeth Edwards (Bill), Owensboro, KY; a son, Glen Edward Grogan, Rome; a sister, Cora Denson, Rome; a brother, David Grogan (Kay), Cartersville; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside and interment services will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at 2pm in Floyd Memory Gardens. The Rev. Ken Cox will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.