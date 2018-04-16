Mr. James Charles Durbin Jr., age 40, of Centre, Ala., passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Floyd County, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Howard Touchstone and the Rev. Tim Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hebron of Key Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Jacob Holloway, David Aikens, Lee Simmons, James Durbin Sr., Brandon Durbin, David Ridings, and Mike Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be the Local 72 Pipefitters of Atlanta, Ga.
Survivors include wife, Paula Strawder Durbin, of Centre; sons, Dominique James Durbin, of Orange City, Fla., Beau Alexander Durbin, of Orange City, Fla., and Tyler Dakota Trotter, of Centre; daughters, Rebekka Catleen Durbin, of Scottsdale, Az. and Brandie Nichole Trotter, of Centre; parents, James (JoAnn) Durbin Sr., of Rome, Ga., and Betty (Mark) Rutter, of Cedartown, Ga.; father- and mother-in-law, James & Christine Strawder; brothers, Brandon Durbin, of Rome, Ga., Matt Hodges, of Miami, Fla., and Bradley Gordon McCormick, of Rome, Ga.; sister, Christina (David) Ridings, of Buchanan, Ga.; grandchildren, Nolan Brice Holloway and Melodee Reyes; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Durbin was a native of Phoenix, Az. He was a union pipefitter at Local 72 of Atlanta, Ga., and was of the Christian faith.
