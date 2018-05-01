James Carter Austin

James Carter “Jim” Austin, 92, of Rome, Ga., passed away on April 29, 2018. The funeral service will be held at1 p.m.,May 4, 2018, at First Baptist Church of Rome with Pastor Matt DuVall officiating. Visitation will be at12 noonin the First Baptist Church sanctuary. Burial will follow at Floyd Memory Gardens.
Jim was born in Appomattox, Va., on May 15, 1925. He graduated from Appomattox High School and received degrees from the University of Virginia and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was married to Madeline Staples Austin, of Charlottesville, Va., on Nov. 22, 1950.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy in World War II from 1943-1946, where he was a medic during the invasion of France, June 6, 1944. Jim was awarded One Bronze Star, the American Theatre Ribbon, and the Victory Medal Ribbon, in addition to being named a “Chevalier” of the Legion of Honor from France.
After his military service, Jim was called into the ministry and ordained a Baptist minister at Liberty Baptist Church in Appomattox in 1949. He pastored Baptist churches in Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Georgia. In addition, he held 33 interim pastorates while working in theological, medical, and liberal arts educational institutions as a vice president for development. These institutions included Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky., the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, Ga., and Shorter University, Rome, Ga., where he led capital endowment campaigns. His most recent pastorate was with Unity Baptist Church in Summerville, Ga., where he served as interim pastor for 23 years, retiring at age 85.
Jim’s additional awards and recognitions include being named a “Kentucky Colonel” by Kentucky Gov. Alben Barkley and a “Paul Harris Fellow” by the Rotary Club of Georgia. He was also awarded a “Robert Battey Fellowship” by the Floyd Health Care Foundation and an “Alfred Shorter Fellowship” by Shorter University. In addition, the University of Virginia admitted him to the “Thomas Jefferson Society.”
During his retirement years, Jim’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife and vacationing with his children and grandchildren at the seashore and in the North Georgia Mountains.
Jim is survived by his wife, Madeline; children, Ann Orowski and husband, Stan, of Dacula, Ga., Amy Davis and husband, Joe, of Acworth, Ga., and Jim Austin and wife, Anne, of Forest, Va.; grandchildren, Austin Elstad and wife, Nicole, Carter Davis, Hunter Davis, Grace Orowski, Ali Austin, and Robin Austin; and great-granddaughters, Blakely, Kinsey, and Sadie Elstad. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers include Jim Austin, Joe Davis, Stan Orowski, Austin Elstad, Carter Davis, Hunter Davis, Mike Huckaby, and Bill Kinsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Rome Foundation, 100 E. Fourth Ave., Rome, Ga. 30161; or the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home, P.O. Box 329, Palmetto, Ga. 30268.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.