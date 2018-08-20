Mr. James “Jim” Arthur Buschur, 72, of Waleska, Ga., passed away at his home, surrounded by family Friday morning, August 10, 2018, following an extended illness.
Jim was born in Celina, Ohio on November 1, 1945, the son of Eugene H. Buschur and the late Caroline Buschur née Hein. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Susan Buschur née Gibbons; daughter, Angela (Joseph) Pieroni of Rome, Ga., and son, Geoffrey (April) Buschur of Frisco, Texas; as well as grandchildren, Gianna and Jonathan Pieroni. In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Donna (Jerry) Grieshop, Elaine (Tom) Anthony, Betty (Frank) Nietfeld, Sharon (Fred) Coburn, Doug Buschur, and Kathy (Rick) Keller, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, David Buschur.
Jim was a faithful, lifelong Catholic and valued the importance of time, talent, and treasure. He served over the years as an engaged couples’ counselor, a Eucharistic Minister, and with Saint Vincent De Paul.
Jim grew up in Mercer County, Ohio and graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Following his undergraduate studies Jim enrolled at Ohio State University, where he was a fellow in the Electrical Engineering Masters Program. His educational endeavors were cut short so he could serve his country. He served in the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps from 1968 to 1972. Following his service, he joined Magnavox (later Raytheon), where he was employed throughout his career until retirement as a systems engineer and program manager working on defense systems for the United States military. While working full time, he earned his MBA from Indiana University.
Jim’s love of nature and the outdoors was fostered in his early years while helping his aunt and uncle on their working dairy farm. His passion for the outdoors and nature included ornithology, biking, running, hiking, camping, fishing, and gardening, and he spent many joyful hours pursuing these activities. Jim was an insatiable learner and his curiosity was recognized by all who knew him. He was an avid reader and shared his knowledge willingly throughout his life to help others. He had an early love of airplanes and aviation and enjoyed building and flying RC airplanes. More than any of this, though, he treasured time with his family and would never miss a chance to spend time with those he loved.
One of Jim’s mantras was “Once a job has been begun, never leave it till it’s done. Be it a labor great or small, do it right or not at all.” We’d say he lived this philosophy until the end. Rest easy, Jim.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, August 21, from Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church with interment following in Georgia National Cemetery with military honors. Father Victor Reyes will officiate. Visitation was held August 20, 2018 from 2-8 p.m. A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, in St. Henry, Ohio. The family will receive visitors following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Jim’s honor to either The Kidney Cancer Association or to Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Church in Canton, Ga.
Darby Funeral Home.